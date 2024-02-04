AI Expert Warns of Deepfake Technology's Growing Threat to Reality Perception

Artificial intelligence expert and disinformation specialist, Wasim Khaled, has expressed grave concerns about the escalating issue of deepfakes, drawing comparisons to a Pandora's box with increasingly alarming implications. As the CEO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI, his platform is designed to thwart the spread of disinformation.

Deepfake Creation: Easier, Cheaper, and More Realistic

Khaled underscored that the creation of deepfakes is becoming simpler and more cost-effective, resulting in more realistic simulations. He noted a significant year-over-year surge in deepfake production. His concerns were echoed by Michael Matias, CEO and co-founder of Clarity, who reported a staggering 900% increase in deepfake creation and predicted a higher number of deepfakes in January 2024 than the entirety of the previous year.

The Dark Side of Deepfakes

Khaled warned of the devastating effects that deepfakes could have on mental health and the daunting challenge individuals face when trying to prove the falseness of deepfaked images or videos. He explained that frequent exposure to deepfakes might lead to a twisted sense of reality, as the human brain struggles to separate truth from falsehood. This could result in severe impacts on personal reputation and an increase in harmful activities such as sextortion.

Deepfakes: A Threat to Reality Perception

Khaled expressed fear that even with incontrovertible evidence, some people might still be swayed by the false narratives created by deepfakes. Recent episodes of fraud, where deepfake technology was used to deceive individuals into losing significant amounts of money, further illustrate the potential dangers of this technology. The growing sophistication of AI tools implies a future where ultra-realistic imagery could make deepfakes harder to discredit, thereby creating a significant impact on people's perception of reality.