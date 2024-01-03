AI Enhances DDoS Detection; Hybrid Solutions Provide Robust Protection

The advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has ushered in an era of improved capabilities for detecting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. A prime example of this application is Nexusguard’s Smart Mode detection, a tool that leverages ML to differentiate between legitimate and potential DDoS network traffic. As DDoS attacks continue to evolve in complexity and variety, organizations are pivoting towards hybrid solutions that combine the strengths of on-site appliances and cloud-based services for robust protection.

Challenges in Cloud Computing Security

The adoption rate of cloud computing is on a steady rise. However, this shift has presented a new set of security challenges that traditional defense mechanisms, including firewalls, find difficult to tackle. These hurdles include a diverse and dynamic threat landscape that can compromise network-accessible resources. The need for robust defense systems in cloud computing has never been more critical.

Machine Learning Enhancing DDoS Detection

Progressive strides in machine learning and deep learning have brought forward new ways of constructing Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS). A prominent example is the novel NIDS algorithm based on the Transformer model. Tailored for cloud environments, experimental results have shown it to achieve an accuracy of over 93% in detecting threats. The use of ML and Transformer models to handle network intrusion detection and time series features signifies a leap in the right direction.

Collaboration for Integrated Protection

Addressing the increasing threat of sophisticated DDoS attacks, a noteworthy collaboration has taken place between Fortinet and Nexusguard. This partnership has integrated Fortinet’s FortiDDoS on-site appliances, which excel in initial attack detection, with Nexusguard’s cloud-based DDoS protection service. This cohesive approach ensures businesses are equipped to defend against advanced DDoS attack strategies, fortifying their network security in the current landscape.