AI & ML

AI and Cryptography: A Deep Dive into Possibilities and Limitations

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
AI and Cryptography: A Deep Dive into Possibilities and Limitations

In the evolving arena of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptography, a recent discussion shed light on the limitations and possibilities of AI in cracking cryptographic signatures. Despite the leaps AI has taken in various fields, participants expressed a healthy degree of skepticism regarding AI’s capability to ‘magically’ solve complex mathematical problems like cracking cryptographic keys.

The AI Conundrum

While the potential for AI to expedite the cracking process was acknowledged, it was also stressed that AI cannot fundamentally alter mathematical principles to instantly deduce solutions. This raises questions about the extent to which AI can be relied upon in cybersecurity, as it remains bound by the same mathematical principles that govern cryptographic systems.

Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and Its Challenges

The conversation also dove into the concept of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a mechanism where images can be cryptographically signed to verify their authenticity. However, concerns were raised about the potential misuse of this technology. The possibility of fake credentials and the manipulation of metadata to misrepresent an AI-generated image as a genuine photograph were examined. Attack vectors, such as the use of cameras without GPS or manipulating GPS signals, were discussed, as was the potential for reverse-engineering camera signatures to sign arbitrary images.

The Practicality of Digital Signatures

The practicality of digital signatures was another topic of debate. As any editing of a photo, including cropping or adjusting color balance, would invalidate its cryptographic signature, it calls into question the feasibility of these signatures in real-world applications. The discussion also hinted at broader security issues, such as the theft of PlayStation 5 encryption keys and the effectiveness of Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs).

The conversation concluded with a nod to Nikon’s introduction of image authentication in 2005, which used digital signatures tied to a camera’s sensor to verify the authenticity of photographs. This historical precedent underscores the ongoing relevance of these issues as we negotiate the complexities of AI and cryptography in the digital age.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

