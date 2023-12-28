en English
AI & ML

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:54 am EST
AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing AI, and Google’s Bard into the workplace is transforming business operations and presenting new challenges for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). These technologies, which automate mundane tasks and streamline workflows, are being adopted rapidly by workers, often without official permission. This has necessitated a reevaluation of security measures to guard sensitive information.

Adopting AI: A Double-Edged Sword

AI integration in the workplace, projected to surge in 2024, is likened to the historical adoption of personal computers and mobile phones. Both were initially driven by individual users before receiving corporate endorsement. While AI undoubtedly enhances productivity and efficiency, the rapid uptake of such transformative technologies also presents significant risk. Companies must swiftly adapt their security strategies to manage these risks.

Securing AI: The Proactive Approach

Experts suggest that companies should consider licensing existing AI platforms. This approach allows for monitoring of employee interactions with chatbots and ensures data protection. Alternatively, they recommend developing company-specific Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) or custom solutions to maintain control over shared and stored information. This proactive approach aligns with standard business practices for cloud-based software and can prevent confidential information from being exposed through publicly available chatbots.

Addressing the Challenges: The Role of CISOs

Amid significant tech investment in AI and concurrent industry layoffs, CISOs are grappling with automation needs and the threat of cybersecurity attacks. As AI and machine learning reshape the work landscape, contributing up to 15 trillion dollars to the global economy by the late 2020s, CISOs must strike a balance between embracing innovation and safeguarding security. The integration of AI into business practices is no small task and requires the same vigilance as with any other major corporate advancement.

AI & ML Business Cybersecurity
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

