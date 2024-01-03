en English
Cybersecurity

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Poised for Major Growth Amid Rising Cyber Threat Landscape

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Poised for Major Growth Amid Rising Cyber Threat Landscape

The Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection market is on a trajectory for significant growth, predicted to leap from a valuation of USD 5.69 billion in 2022 to an even higher figure by 2030. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20.1%. APTs represent a formidable caliber of cyber threats, necessitating robust security measures for detection, mitigation, and prevention. They are typically the work of highly skilled adversaries such as nation-states or organized cybercriminal entities.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

The market’s expansion is primarily fueled by an escalating number of data security breaches, coupled with the integration of AI and ML in security solutions, enterprise mobility, and online shopping activities. According to data from Statista, millions of data records worldwide have been compromised through breaches, with Russia accounting for the most compromised accounts in 2022. However, the steep cost and technical complexity associated with APT protection present stumbling blocks to market growth.

Geographical Trends

North America currently dominates the market, spurred by the adoption of various devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness rapid growth, driven by government-led cybersecurity initiatives.

Key Market Players and Developments

Major players in the APT Protection market include tech giants like Cisco Systems, Microsoft, and Broadcom. One of the recent innovations in the market includes Cisco’s incorporation of AI technology into its Security Cloud in June 2023, aimed at enhancing productivity and security. The market is segmented by software, services, deployment, enterprise size, and vertical, with detailed regional studies offering invaluable insights for stakeholders.

Rising Cyber Threats and the Need for APT Protection

APT29, the Russian advanced persistent threat behind the 2020 SolarWinds hack, has recently been exploiting a critical security vulnerability in JetBrains TeamCity, leading to potential widespread software supply chain attacks. This emerging threat underscores the increasing need for advanced persistent threat protection in the market. Predictions for 2024 suggest that APT actors will introduce new exploits on mobile, wearables, and smart devices, using them to form botnets and refine supply chain attack methods. They are also likely to leverage artificial intelligence for more effective spear-phishing.

Cybersecurity United States
Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

