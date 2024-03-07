Cyberport Career Fair Unites 200 Companies, Showcases Over 1,600 Tech Jobs Next Friday

The Cyberport Career Fair, a pivotal event in the tech industry, is set to feature over 200 companies and more than 1,600 job opportunities in fields such as financial technology, smart living, and digital entertainment. Scheduled to run for two consecutive days starting next Friday, Mar 15, the fair aims to bridge the gap between skilled professionals and leading companies. Ricky Choi Wai-kit, the senior manager at Cyberport, highlights the fair's dual-format approach and the introduction of a one-stop job-seeking service, leveraging AI for optimal matching.

Expanding Horizons in Tech Employment

The fair not only offers a platform for job seekers to connect with potential employers but also serves as a hub for learning and development. With 100 physical booths and an array of forums, recruitment talks, and resume consultations, attendees can gain insights into the latest trends and demands in the tech job market. This comprehensive approach ensures that participants are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the tech industry.

Innovative Job Matching Through AI

For the first time, Cyberport is introducing a one-stop job-seeking service that employs AI technology to streamline the hiring process. This service includes analyzing resumes, conducting simulated interviews, and matching job seekers with suitable positions based on their profiles. This innovative approach not only enhances the efficiency of job matching but also provides a personalized experience for each participant.

Positive Impact on Participants and Companies

The Cyberport Career Fair has proven to be a valuable resource for both job seekers and companies. Individuals who have participated in previous fairs attest to the event's effectiveness in broadening their horizons and improving their job-seeking skills. Companies, on the other hand, appreciate the increased visibility and the quality of applicants they receive. The fair's success stories underscore its role in fostering connections and confidence within the tech community.

As the Cyberport Career Fair gears up for another impactful event, its commitment to innovation and development in the tech job market remains clear. By facilitating meaningful interactions and providing cutting-edge services, the fair continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the technology sector.