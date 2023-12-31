en English
Tech

Curiosity Stream Announces Major Discount on Lifetime Subscription in End of Year Sale

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:35 pm EST
Curiosity Stream, the distinguished streaming service renowned for its expansive library of documentaries, has announced a significant discount on its lifetime subscription. Originally valued at $399, the lifetime subscription is now available for just $179.97, marking a prodigious 55% price reduction as part of an End of end-of-year sale. The sale, which is due to wrap up on January 1, 2024, has been met with an enthusiastic response from documentary enthusiasts worldwide.

Unparalleled Access to High-Quality Documentaries

Founded by the visionary John Hendricks of Discovery Communications, Curiosity Stream boasts an impressive and regularly updated collection of documentary films and series. The topics these documentaries delve into are as vast as they are insightful, with categories ranging from history and nature to the mysteries of science. What sets Curiosity Stream apart is its commitment to high-definition content, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for its subscribers.

The service’s compatibility with TVs and mobile devices adds to its popularity, granting subscribers the freedom to stream content at their convenience. In addition to streaming, Curiosity Stream also offers the option to download content for offline viewing, a feature that cements its position as a truly flexible platform for documentary content.

Acclaimed By Critics and Users Alike

Curiosity Stream’s commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed. It has received a 4-star rating from PCMag, a leading authority on technology, and an impressive 4.7-star rating on the Apple Store. These ratings reflect the platform’s dedication to delivering top-tier documentary content, further solidifying its reputation in the streaming service industry.

This discounted lifetime subscription is part of a larger sale event organized by StackSocial. The event encompasses an array of tech deals, including discounts on refurbished Apple iPad Pros and guitar lesson bundles. It even extends to a sale on Dove Antiperspirant and Deodorant Spray for Men, demonstrating the variety and appeal of the sale event.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

