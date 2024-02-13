Crunchyroll Expands Reach in the US: Launches Channel on Pluto TV

February 13, 2024 - Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming service, has taken a significant step towards expanding its reach in the United States by launching a channel on Pluto TV. The collaboration between the two platforms brings a wealth of anime content to a wider audience.

Anime for All: Crunchyroll's New Home on Pluto TV

In a bid to make anime more accessible to viewers in the United States, Crunchyroll, the popular streaming service, has launched a channel on Pluto TV. This free ad-supported streaming platform, owned by Paramount Global, provides an ideal space for Crunchyroll to showcase its extensive library of anime titles.

A Selection of Titles to Suit All Tastes

The new Crunchyroll Channel on Pluto TV offers a variety of anime series, including fan-favorites like Code Geass and Arifureta. With programming running 24/7, viewers can enjoy their favorite shows at any time of the day. The channel's arrival on Pluto TV comes at an opportune moment, as Crunchyroll's paid subscriber base recently surpassed 13 million.

Crunchyroll's Expanding Dominance in the Anime Streaming Market

Following Funimation's recent end-of-service announcement, Crunchyroll has gained a significant portion of its user base. The launch of the Crunchyroll Channel on Pluto TV is expected to attract even more viewers to the service. This strategic move could further solidify Crunchyroll's position as the go-to platform for anime content.

In conclusion, Crunchyroll's decision to launch a channel on Pluto TV marks a significant expansion in its reach within the United States. Offering a diverse selection of anime titles on a free streaming platform, Crunchyroll is making its content more accessible to a wider audience. As the platform continues to grow, it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of anime streaming.