Crucial Week Ahead for U.S. Labor Market: Key Data and Tech Earnings on the Horizon

The forthcoming week bodes a pivotal period for the U.S. labor market, with vital employment data releases on the horizon. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for December is poised for publication on Tuesday, trailed by the private-sector ADP payroll figures for the current month on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates is also due for announcement on the same day. The week reaches its climax with the release of the non-farm payroll survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, with predictions indicating a marginal rise in the Unemployment Rate to 3.8%.

Major Tech Companies Set to Report Earnings Growth

On the tech front, industry giants including Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon are set to report their earnings growth. Amazon, in particular, is projecting a significant 285% surge in earnings, as per Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) rating, and Microsoft envisages a 15% revenue growth year over year. Amazon, however, has had to abandon its acquisition plans for iRobot due to antitrust concerns, a move that has negatively impacted iRobot's stock.

Other Economic Reports and Market Recovery

Further economic reports such as Case-Shiller home prices, Consumer Confidence, Q4 Productivity, and S&P and ISM Manufacturing data are also set to be released this week, alongside Q4 earnings reports from a wide range of sectors. The stock market has rebounded from its lows on January 18th, with three out of the four major indices now in positive territory for the year, barring the Russell 2000 which remains marginally down.

FOMC Decision and Interest Rate Cuts

The imminent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision is not expected to significantly influence trading, as most analysts foresee any interest rate cuts to transpire later in the year, possibly commencing in early March.