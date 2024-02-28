CrowdStrike Revolutionizes Cybersecurity with Automated Zero-Day Malware Classification

Classifying new and unknown (zero-day) malware has always been a challenge in the security industry as new variants are discovered in the wild at an overwhelming rate. Underlying questions asked for each new and unknown malware instance include: "What is it?" "What threat does it represent?" and "How can we protect ourselves?"

Categorizing zero-day malware traditionally starts by assigning a malware family name and, when possible, attributing the malware to a threat actor. But understanding the true threat zero-day malware represents to organizations requires a deeper understanding of the actual malware capabilities when it's first discovered.

Malware Family Name Bingo

A common method of attempting to categorize new malware is to determine its family membership. Traditionally, that involves manual analysis by researchers, and sometimes, especially with zero-day malware, that preliminary analysis can lead to misattributing the unknown malware to the wrong family. For example, in 2017, in a rush to label a new and unknown destructive malware that later became popularly known as NotPetya, several researchers attributed the malware to the Petya and WannaCry ransomware families.

Zero-day malware attribution can also be expressed through a vendor-supplied malware family name such as those returned by VirusTotal. A look at the results for a malware sample may show a variety of names, which is not ideal.

Automating Zero-Day Malware Classification

Our solution involves a series of components aimed at improving threat detection. To start, concise and easily understandable Threat Type groups are generated to aid in the identification of malware groupings. Next, new samples are compared to group centroids to assess their similarity.

To further enhance the determination of Threat Type groups, a multi-class classifier is used. And, unsupervised clustering will be utilized to generate sub-centroids within the Threat Type groups. The solution provides lists of nearest samples based on centroid comparisons. The primary dataset used is behavioral data, but it can be optionally used alongside static data for hybrid comparisons. The combination of these components aims to improve the accuracy of threat detection.

Strengthening Customer Protection with Effective Zero-Day Malware Threat Mitigation

Understanding the type of cybersecurity threat is crucial as it helps in taking appropriate measures to protect customers from zero-day malware. Each type of threat requires a unique approach to defense and protection, and knowing the threat type helps to prevent and mitigate the threat while prioritizing security efforts.

A similarity system that combines pre-defined Threat Type groups and unsupervised clustering-generated sub-centroids is effective at identifying malware, zero-day malware and threat groups, including for unknown samples. Combining this with a multi-class classifier provides added confidence in Threat Type group identification, allowing for faster and more effective responses to new malware threats, without requiring human analysis or community consensus, to more effectively and efficiently stop breaches.