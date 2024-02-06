CropX and Reinke Launch a Revolutionary Irrigation Solution: Reinke Direct ET

CropX Technologies, a pioneer in digital agriculture solutions, has forged a partnership with Reinke Irrigation, a stalwart in precision irrigation solutions, to bring forth a groundbreaking product that revolutionizes water management for farmers. The new product, christened Reinke Direct ET by CropX, leverages a sensor mounted on a Reinke center pivot irrigation system to offer Actual Evapotranspiration (ETa) measurements tailored to individual fields.

Efficient Water Management

This technological breakthrough marks a significant stride in irrigation innovation as it provides farmers with measured values directly, bypassing the need for additional calculations. Such a feature empowers farmers to make informed decisions on when and how much to irrigate their crops. The accurate ETa readings play a pivotal role in managing water resources more efficiently, underscoring the importance of sustainable farming practices. The system not only promises ease of installation and maintenance but also remains operational throughout the year.

Reinke's Continued Leadership

Reinke, renowned for its precision irrigation solutions, aims to uphold its industry leadership via this partnership, offering actionable insights at the field level. This collaboration also includes the release of CropX's Actual ET sensor for non-pivot growers, ensuring access to the same level of detail in water usage.

CropX's Comprehensive View

In a related development, CropX has also rolled out an Actual ET sensor that can be installed in any field to measure ETa. When combined with a CropX soil sensor, this provides a comprehensive view of water-plant usage and soil water availability, optimizing irrigation decisions. This move follows hot on the heels of CropX's acquisition of Tule Technologies in January 2023, which developed the underlying ET measurement technology.