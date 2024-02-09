Croatia's Koncar D&ST to Supply Largest Transformer for Irish Wind Farm

Croatia's Koncar D&ST, a subsidiary of electrical equipment manufacturer Koncar Elektroindustrija, has secured a contract to supply a power transformer to an Irish wind farm under construction. The transformer, with a nominal power of 120 MVA and a rated voltage of 110 kV, is set to be the largest ever manufactured for the Irish market. Scheduled for installation in April, it will facilitate the connection of the new wind farm, comprising 29 turbines, to the national transmission network.

A Monumental Leap in Green Energy

Once operational in 2025, the wind farm is projected to have a total installed capacity of over 100 MW. This development is poised to generate sufficient green energy to supply electricity to more than 66,000 homes, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 70 million kg annually. The transformer's installation will be a significant milestone in Ireland's pursuit of renewable energy sources and its commitment to reducing carbon footprint.

Economic Triumph for Koncar D&ST

The announcement of this monumental contract coincided with an update on the trading performance of Koncar D&ST's preferred shares. As of December 2022, these shares saw a 1.15% increase to 1,010 euros on the Zagreb stock exchange. In contrast, Koncar's common shares experienced a slight decrease of 0.94% to 210 euros.

A Testament to Technological Prowess

This transformer, the largest ever manufactured for the Irish market, is a testament to Koncar D&ST's technological prowess. The company's ability to deliver such high-powered equipment underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of electrical equipment manufacturing. This contract not only solidifies Koncar D&ST's position as a leader in the industry but also sets a new precedent for future renewable energy projects in Ireland and beyond.

As the world continues to grapple with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, stories like these offer a glimmer of hope. The collaboration between Koncar D&ST and the Irish wind farm project is not just a business transaction; it's a significant stride towards a greener future. The largest transformer manufactured for the Irish market is more than a piece of equipment; it's a symbol of progress, innovation, and the unwavering human spirit that continues to push boundaries in the face of adversity.