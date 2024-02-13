CRISPR Therapeutics' Gene-Edited Therapy Receives EU Approval for Blood Disorders

A New Era of Medicine: CRISPR Therapeutics' Gene-Edited Therapy Receives EU Approval

Revolutionary Therapy for Blood Disorders

CRISPR Therapeutics, in partnership with Vertex, has reached a milestone in the realm of gene-based medicine. On February 13, 2024, the European Union granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY, a groundbreaking therapy designed to treat severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia patients. By editing a patient's own hematopoietic stem cells, CASGEVY aims to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin, effectively reducing vaso-occlusive crises and transfusion requirements.

Collaboration Between CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex

The collaboration between CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of CASGEVY. Vertex takes the lead on global development and commercialization, with both companies sharing profits. This joint effort has resulted in the world's first CRISPR gene-editing technology-based medicine approved for treating two debilitating blood disorders.

Game-Changer for Patients and Medical Community

CASGEVY's Conditional Marketing Authorizations (CMAs) were granted due to its potential to address significant unmet medical needs. While not directly addressing the root cause of these diseases, the therapy can restore red blood cell function and alleviate symptoms, potentially eliminating the need for bone marrow transplants or regular blood transfusions. This advancement in medicine marks a significant step towards a functional cure for patients suffering from sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Editas Provides Progress Update on CRISPR Gene Editing Platform

In related news, Editas, a clinical-stage gene editing company, recently shared updates on their CRISPR-Cas9 system at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference. The team successfully performed a knock-in of a rare functional variant of SHARPIN associated with late onset Alzheimer's disease (LOAD) into HEK293 cells. The knock-in cells demonstrated suppressed activation of the NF-κB pathway and increased secretion of amyloid β, highlighting the direct effect of the LOAD risk variant on SHARPIN functions. This research aims to shed light on the role of mutant SHARPIN protein in LOAD pathogenesis through advanced genome editing techniques.

Editas has transformed from a technology platform to a commercial therapeutic company, focusing on CRISPR-mediated genome editing. The company's three pillars include:

Reni-cel, a clinical stage program for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia

In-vivo gene editing to expand their pipeline to other devastating disease areas

Business development through licensing their Cas9 enzyme and acquiring technology from others

Editas expects to drive reni-cel to BLA and commercialization by 2024, have preclinical proof of concept for their in-vivo pipeline by the end of 2023, and continue licensing and in-licensing activities. The RUBY trial for sickle cell disease and EdiTHAL trial for beta thalassemia have demonstrated safety and efficacy, with reni-cel driving early and robust correction of anemia and a substantial increase of fetal hemoglobin.

These advancements in gene-based medicine bring hope to patients suffering from debilitating diseases and underscore the immense potential of CRISPR technology in transforming the medical landscape.