Cratos Unveils Electric Mini Track Loader THR2000: A Step Towards Eco-Friendly Construction

Florida-based machinery manufacturer, Cratos, has introduced its latest innovation to the world of construction machinery - the THR2000. Unveiled at the World of Concrete event held in January, the THR2000 is a stand-on, electric mini track loader that is capturing attention for its impressive capabilities and eco-friendly design. It's a revelation in industry circles, signifying a step towards sustainable construction practices.

Revolutionizing Construction with the THR2000

The THR2000 is powered by a robust 48-volt lithium-ion battery system. This powerhouse delivers a runtime of six to nine hours on a single charge, with the ability to reach full charge in less than fifteen hours. It boasts a formidable lifting capacity of 1,050 pounds, making it a potent addition to any construction site. Further, the mini track loader weighs 2,058 pounds and is proficient in operating on various terrain, including dirt.

A Compact Powerhouse

Designed with the challenges of indoor environments in mind, Cratos has engineered the THR2000 to be compact, measuring just 32 inches in width. This feature allows it to be easily maneuvered in confined spaces like hospitals, schools, and warehouses, where traditional combustion engine machines may not be suitable due to noise and emission concerns.

More Than Just a Machine

Cratos' commitment to eco-friendly machinery design is clearly reflected in the THR2000. Apart from being battery-powered, it also features a touchscreen that displays real-time charging and discharging statistics. It's equipped with technology designed to conserve battery runtime and operates at a normal speed, with an option to boost to high speed when required. The THR2000 can run various hydraulic attachments, making it a versatile tool for multiple applications.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Cratos has grown primarily through word of mouth. Its innovative machinery, including the THR2000, is being delivered to customers through its expansive dealership network and rental stores. With the launch of the THR2000, Cratos underlines its commitment to eco-friendly equipment, labor shortage solutions, and enhanced safety in the construction industry.