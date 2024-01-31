Crakmedia's DevOps Team Earns Prestigious Nomination Amidst Challenging Circumstances

The DevOps team at Quebec City-based Crakmedia has earned a prestigious nomination for the Best DevOps Team at the forthcoming DevOps Excellence Awards. Scheduled to occur in London on March 14, 2024, the team is set to compete against industry behemoths such as IBM and HSBC Bank.

Recognition Amidst Challenges

Garnering recognition for their exceptional prowess in managing the company's IT infrastructure, Crakmedia's team has shown resilience amidst challenging circumstances. The most notable challenge was the migration of content distribution networks following the closure of Stackpath and Highwind. Despite being a small team of six, they successfully rebuilt the IT infrastructure, reflecting the company's growing proficiency in web development and digital marketing.

A String of Accolades

Crakmedia's recent nomination aligns perfectly with their streak of accolades. The company has been listed in the Globe & Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2023 and L'Actualité magazine's Growth Leaders 2023. These recognitions serve as a testament to the company's enduring growth and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry.

Crakmedia's Expanding Expertise

Specializing in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is gaining renown for its digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and innovative technologies. The nomination for the Best DevOps Team is a testament to the team's unparalleled skills and the robustness of their infrastructure, further solidifying Crakmedia's position in the digital marketing industry.