Cowabunga! Fortnite's TMNT Event Brings Back Driftboard in Nostalgic Style

Fortnite's Cowabunga event has brought back the Driftboard, now in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) colors, as part of its latest update. Players must find a Driftboard and perform a trick to complete one of the Cowabunga Quests. The Driftboard does not have a fixed spawn point, so players should search in named locations with abundant loot.

A Blast from the Past with a Modern Twist

In the ever-evolving world of Fortnite, the Driftboard has made a triumphant return for the TMNT Cowabunga event. This throwback to the game's past is now available in the loot pool, sporting a fresh look inspired by the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Players can find it scattered across various named locations, adding an exciting layer to the battle royale experience.

For those unfamiliar, the Driftboard is a versatile vehicle that allows players to traverse the map quickly and perform tricks. With its TMNT makeover, it feels both nostalgic and new, making it a must-have item for fans of the classic franchise.

Completing the Cowabunga Quests

As part of the Cowabunga event, players are tasked with completing various quests to unlock rewards. One such quest requires players to locate a Driftboard and perform a trick. The "impossibly difficult trick" mentioned in the quest can be achieved by simply doing a backflip or frontflip on the Driftboard. This adds a fun and engaging element to the game, encouraging players to be creative and showcase their skills.

A Feast of TMNT-Themed Content

The TMNT Cowabunga event is packed with content for fans of the beloved franchise. In addition to the Driftboard, the event features a separate TMNT Battle Pass with 24 unlockable cosmetics, including Shredder and Super Shredder Outfits. Characters like Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and April O'Neil are also making a comeback in the Item Shop.

Four new Mythics have been added to the game, representing each Ninja Turtle's weapon, and the Pizza Party item has returned to the menu. With so much to explore and unlock, the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration offers players an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of gaming and pop culture.

The event, which kicked off on February 9, will conclude on February 27 at 9 a.m. ET. So, gear up, grab your Driftboard, and join the Cowabunga party while it lasts!

As the Fortnite TMNT Cowabunga event continues to captivate players around the globe, the return of the Driftboard in its vibrant TMNT colors serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of this classic franchise. With its engaging quests, unlockable cosmetics, and fan-favorite characters, the event invites players to embark on an exhilarating journey through the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Whether you're a seasoned Fortnite veteran or a newcomer, the TMNT Cowabunga event offers a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation that resonates with audiences across generations. So, strap on your shells, hop on your Driftboard, and get ready to experience the thrill of the battle royale like never before.