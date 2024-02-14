CoSN Annual Report 2024: Top Hurdles, Accelerators, and Tech Enablers in K-12 Education

As the educational landscape evolves, so do the challenges and opportunities it presents. Today, the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) released its annual report, shedding light on the top hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers impacting schools and districts in 2024.

The Report: A Focus on Change

This year's report is centered around the theme of change, as the education sector grapples with new challenges and embraces innovative solutions. Two new topics have emerged as significant focal points: 'Ensuring Cybersecurity & Safety Online' and 'Changing Attitudes Toward Demonstrating Learning.'

Ensuring Cybersecurity & Safety Online: In an increasingly digital world, protecting students and staff from online threats is paramount. CoSN's report highlights this as a major hurdle for schools, with cybersecurity breaches and data privacy concerns threatening to disrupt learning and compromise sensitive information.

Changing Attitudes Toward Demonstrating Learning: Recognizing that traditional assessment methods may not fully capture a student's potential, CoSN identifies this shift as an accelerator. Schools are encouraged to explore alternative ways of demonstrating learning, such as project-based assessments and portfolios, to foster a more holistic approach to education.

Top Hurdles, Accelerators, and Tech Enablers

Beyond these emerging topics, the report outlines the top three hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers for the coming year:

Hurdles : In addition to cybersecurity, schools face challenges in 'Building a Culture of Innovation' and 'Redesigning Learning Spaces.'

: In addition to cybersecurity, schools face challenges in 'Building a Culture of Innovation' and 'Redesigning Learning Spaces.' Accelerators : Alongside changing attitudes toward learning, schools can benefit from 'Leveraging Data & Analytics' and 'Personalizing Learning.'

: Alongside changing attitudes toward learning, schools can benefit from 'Leveraging Data & Analytics' and 'Personalizing Learning.' Tech Enablers: Technology continues to play a crucial role in education, with 'Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning,' 'Cloud Computing,' and 'Device Efficiency' driving innovation.

Driving K-12 Innovation Forward

To help schools navigate these challenges and opportunities, the report includes recommendations from advisory members on driving K-12 innovation. These insights emphasize the importance of collaboration, continuous learning, and strategic planning to ensure that technology serves as a powerful tool for enhancing education.

As the educational landscape continues to shift, CoSN's annual report serves as a valuable resource for schools and districts seeking to stay ahead of the curve. By understanding the top hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers, educators can better equip themselves to meet the needs of their students in an ever-changing world.

For those interested in delving deeper, the full report is available for free download on the CoSN website. Together, we can work towards a brighter, more innovative future for education.