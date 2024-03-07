Corvus Energy Unveils Groundbreaking Data-Driven SOH Testing for Maritime Industry

Corvus Energy, a trailblazer in zero-emission solutions for the maritime sector, has achieved a significant milestone with the development of a DNV-accepted method for data-driven State of Health (SOH) testing, marking a first in the industry. This innovative approach, designed to evaluate the condition, performance, and safety of marine battery systems, promises to revolutionize maintenance practices by offering accurate, efficient, and minimally disruptive testing.

Innovative Approach to Battery Health Assessment

Lars Ole Valøen, EVP and CTO of Corvus, highlighted the transformative potential of this new method. "Our goal was to alleviate the costly and operational downtime associated with traditional SOH testing," he explained. Through the intelligent use of field data, laboratory tests, and digital twin technology, Corvus's experienced team, in collaboration with leading research institutions and DNV, has developed a robust algorithm for SOH assessment. This method permits almost uninterrupted vessel operation, significantly reducing costs and enhancing safety and operational predictability, especially crucial as battery systems approach the end of their lifecycle.

Operational Efficiency and Enhanced Safety

Fjord 1, Norway's premier ferry operator and a key Corvus client, has recognized the value of this pioneering approach. Sondre Austreim, Discipline Lead Electro at Fjord 1, compared traditional SOH testing to an invasive procedure that halts operations. "This new methodology by Corvus represents a leap forward in operational efficiency," Austreim noted, expressing satisfaction with the process and its outcomes. Fjord 1 anticipates that the adoption of this technology will bring substantial benefits to its fleet, underscoring the practical advantages of Corvus's data-driven SOH testing.

Looking ahead, Corvus Energy is committed to refining its data-driven approach, aiming to offer customers real-time SOH verifications based purely on operational data. This forward-thinking strategy not only underscores Corvus's leadership in maritime energy solutions but also sets a new standard for battery system maintenance and reliability across the industry.