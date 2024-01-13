Corsair’s MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD: The Affordable Solution to Steam Deck Storage Dilemma

Without a doubt, the world of gaming is continuously evolving, and as gamers demand more storage space for their growing collections, manufacturers like Corsair are stepping up to the plate. The recent release of the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD is a testament to this commitment. Larger in capacity and more affordable than its predecessors, this solid-state drive (SSD) is an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their Steam Deck storage.

Introducing the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD

This latest release is part of Corsair’s ‘Core’ product line, which is centered around affordability. It uses QLC NAND, a departure from the usual TLC NAND. This decision results in a lower Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), but it doesn’t compromise the SSD’s performance or reliability. The MP600 Core Mini boasts a solid 250TBW rating, showcasing its durability and making it a robust choice for gamers.

Performance and Speed

One of the key selling points of the MP600 Core Mini is its impressive read and write speeds. It can reach up to 5000MB/s and 3800MB/s, respectively. However, the Steam Deck’s PCIe 3.0 interface caps the speed at 3500MB/s. Despite this limitation, the SSD still marks a significant improvement over the internal SSD of the Steam Deck, and even more so over the 64GB base model’s eMMC storage.

Capacity and Installation

The 2TB capacity of the MP600 Core Mini can double or even quadruple the storage space of the current Steam Deck model, providing plenty of space for a burgeoning game collection. Installation, however, might prove to be a bit tricky. It involves opening the device, removing a heatsink, disconnecting the battery, and replacing the drive. Then, it requires reinstalling SteamOS using a USB flash drive. The process is similar to working on a desktop computer, but smaller components demand more precision. Thankfully, guides like the one from iFixit can assist users through the process, making the upgrade more accessible to the gaming community.