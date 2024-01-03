en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Corsair Gaming’s P/S Ratio: A Deep Dive into Revenue Growth and Investor Sentiments

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Corsair Gaming’s P/S Ratio: A Deep Dive into Revenue Growth and Investor Sentiments

As we delve into the financial heartbeat of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a well-established entity in the United States’ Tech industry, one metric seems to draw particular attention – the Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio. At a glance, Corsair Gaming’s P/S ratio of 1x appears to blend seamlessly with the tech industry’s median P/S ratio hovering around 1.5x. However, this ostensibly innocuous figure calls into question its relevance and justification, particularly when viewed through the lens of the company’s revenue growth.

A Closer Look at Revenue Growth

Over the past year, Corsair Gaming’s revenue trajectory has exhibited a negative trend, with a contraction of 3.1%. This downward movement is further accentuated when we expand our temporal scope to three years, revealing an overall decline of 2.1%. This indicates that Corsair Gaming has been grappling with its revenue growth, a critical factor that must be taken into account when evaluating its P/S ratio.

Analysts’ Projections and Investor Sentiments

Despite the recent setbacks, the future holds a glimmer of optimism for Corsair Gaming. Analysts predict a robust 10% revenue growth for the company over the next year, significantly outpacing the broader industry’s forecasted growth of 4.0%. However, this positive outlook seems to be unreflected in Corsair Gaming’s current P/S ratio, which aligns with industry peers. This suggests that investors harbor skepticism about the company’s ability to fulfill these growth expectations.

Decoding the P/S Ratio

It’s crucial to understand that the P/S ratio is a tool to be used judiciously. While it provides an overview of the company’s valuation, it is by no means a standalone indicator of its financial health or future prospects. It is incumbent upon investors to consider the analysts’ revenue forecasts when evaluating Corsair Gaming’s stock. Additionally, investors must be cognizant of potential warning signs for Corsair Gaming, which may have far-reaching implications on their investment decisions.

Furthermore, Corsair Gaming’s Q3 earnings report boasts earnings of 0.13 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 0.03 per share. The company reported a revenue of 363 million, marking a year-over-year growth of 16.5%. Despite the optimistic figures, the stock missed analyst predictions for earnings per share during Q3, with the next quarter’s consensus earnings estimate pegged at 0.25. The stock price, however, has surged 8.1% since the last earnings report, illuminating a complex interplay of factors influencing investor sentiments.

0
Investments Tech United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GigaCloud Technology and M-Tron Industries: Stocks with Perfect Ratings and Promising Futures

By Nimrah Khatoon

MSCI Acquires Wealth Technology Platform Fabric in a Strategic Move

By BNN Correspondents

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson's Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Dollar Opportunity?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fairfax Financial Holdings Announces Major Dividend Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: A Unique Blend of Dividend I ...
@Finance · 12 mins
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: A Unique Blend of Dividend I ...
heart comment 0
Prologis Inc’s Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth

By Ebenezer Mensah

Prologis Inc's Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth
Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect
Digital Asset Investment Sector Witnesses Surge in Capital Inflow

By Mazhar Abbas

Digital Asset Investment Sector Witnesses Surge in Capital Inflow
Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review

By Rafia Tasleem

Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
17 seconds
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
1 min
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
1 min
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
1 min
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
2 mins
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
2 mins
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus
2 mins
Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus
Aston Villa Revamps Away Ticket Criteria for Fairer Distribution
3 mins
Aston Villa Revamps Away Ticket Criteria for Fairer Distribution
Jeff Sorenson Assumes Chairmanship of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
3 mins
Jeff Sorenson Assumes Chairmanship of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app