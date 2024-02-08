CORE Integrates ELMS with Nursys: A Leap Forward in Nursing Education

In an era where technology and education converge, CORE Higher Education Group, based in Warwick, Rhode Island, has unveiled a groundbreaking integration. This innovation, announced on February 8, 2024, connects its Experiential Learning Management System (ELMS) with Nursys, a national nurse licensure database. The alliance is poised to revolutionize the management of clinical education for nursing programs across the country.

A Union of Efficiency and Precision

The newly introduced API integration promises to streamline the process of accessing licensure and disciplinary updates. Users can now effortlessly retrieve this critical information directly within the ELMS platform. This development offers a substantial time-saving advantage in verifying licenses for both preceptors and students.

CORE, a trusted provider of software solutions for managing clinical and experiential learning programs since 2006, currently supports over 400 programs at more than 220 higher educational institutions. Its commitment to enhancing the learning experience is evident in this latest advancement.

Nursys, a comprehensive database for nurse licensure verification, is utilized by RNs and LPN/VNs across participating nursing boards, including all states in the Nurse Licensure Compact. This extensive reach makes it an invaluable resource in the field of nursing education.

Centralized Management for Enhanced Compliance

One of the standout features of this integration is the centralized view of preceptors' licensure and disciplinary action status. This centralization allows institutions to maintain a proactive approach to managing compliance requirements.

Ashwin Bhaskaran, Director of Product Management at CORE, emphasized the benefits of this integration. "The integration enhances user experience and efficiency by offering a centralized system for managing preceptor and student license verification, which was previously done using separate systems."

This unification not only improves efficiency but also ensures accuracy, thereby reducing potential errors in license verification.

Paving the Way for a Future-Forward Nursing Education

As the landscape of nursing education continues to evolve, CORE's integration with Nursys represents a significant stride forward. By automating the license verification process, institutions can focus more on the core aspects of nursing education, such as developing curriculums and mentoring students.

Moreover, this integration fosters a culture of compliance, ensuring that all preceptors and students meet the necessary licensing requirements. In turn, this commitment to compliance upholds the integrity and reputation of nursing programs nationwide.

In essence, the fusion of CORE's ELMS and Nursys signifies a milestone in nursing education. It encapsulates the transformative power of technology in simplifying processes, enhancing accuracy, and promoting a future-forward approach to learning.