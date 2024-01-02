en English
Cooler Master to Launch Fanless ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ PSUs: A New Benchmark in Silent Computing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Cooler Master, a renowned name in the tech world, is reportedly stepping up its game with the introduction of the ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ series. This new line of fanless power supply units (PSUs) hints at an evolution in computer hardware design. A leak from a French site, as reported by VideoCardz, suggests the availability of the PSUs in two variants: 850-watt and 1100-watt.

Unique Selling Point: Fanless Design

What sets this series apart is its fanless feature—a relatively uncommon characteristic for high wattage PSUs. This design aims to offer silent operation, a significant benefit for users looking to build a quiet PC. The absence of a fan does not compromise the units’ cooling capabilities. They promise to maintain the necessary cooling through their design, employing dense cooling fins inside and using most of the housing area as a heat sink.

Features and Specifications

The ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ PSUs are expected to offer a modular setup, an 80-Plus Platinum efficiency rating, and PCIe 5.0 connections. They also feature a 12VHWPR connector suitable for the latest graphics cards, such as the RTX 40 series. Despite being fanless, these PSUs are equipped with a large-scale aluminum heat dissipation module, a square copper base plate, and several heat pipes to ensure optimal thermal management.

Anticipated Announcement and Release

These new PSUs are projected to be officially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with a release date expected in the first half of 2024. Further rumors suggest a new 1300-watt ‘X Silent Max Platinum’ power supply that includes a standard fan, presumably operating with reduced frequency for quieter performance. This series marks a significant step towards silent high-performance computing, setting a new benchmark in the PSU market.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

