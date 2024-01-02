Cooler Master to Launch Fanless ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ PSUs: A New Benchmark in Silent Computing

Cooler Master, a renowned name in the tech world, is reportedly stepping up its game with the introduction of the ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ series. This new line of fanless power supply units (PSUs) hints at an evolution in computer hardware design. A leak from a French site, as reported by VideoCardz, suggests the availability of the PSUs in two variants: 850-watt and 1100-watt.

Unique Selling Point: Fanless Design

What sets this series apart is its fanless feature—a relatively uncommon characteristic for high wattage PSUs. This design aims to offer silent operation, a significant benefit for users looking to build a quiet PC. The absence of a fan does not compromise the units’ cooling capabilities. They promise to maintain the necessary cooling through their design, employing dense cooling fins inside and using most of the housing area as a heat sink.

Features and Specifications

The ‘X Silent Edge Platinum’ PSUs are expected to offer a modular setup, an 80-Plus Platinum efficiency rating, and PCIe 5.0 connections. They also feature a 12VHWPR connector suitable for the latest graphics cards, such as the RTX 40 series. Despite being fanless, these PSUs are equipped with a large-scale aluminum heat dissipation module, a square copper base plate, and several heat pipes to ensure optimal thermal management.

Anticipated Announcement and Release

These new PSUs are projected to be officially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with a release date expected in the first half of 2024. Further rumors suggest a new 1300-watt ‘X Silent Max Platinum’ power supply that includes a standard fan, presumably operating with reduced frequency for quieter performance. This series marks a significant step towards silent high-performance computing, setting a new benchmark in the PSU market.