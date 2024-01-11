en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Cooler Master Breaks New Ground at CES 2024 with Innovative Cooling Solutions and Gaming Chair

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Cooler Master Breaks New Ground at CES 2024 with Innovative Cooling Solutions and Gaming Chair

In an electrifying display of innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Cooler Master, a leading name in the realm of computer hardware, unveiled an array of products that redefine the boundaries of technology and design. From advanced cooling systems to groundbreaking gaming chairs, the company left no stone unturned in its quest to provide consumers with an elevated technological experience.

A New Wave of Cooling Solutions

The centerpiece of Cooler Master’s showcase was undoubtedly its ATMOS-designed AIO cooling head units. Boasting a unique hexagonal shape—echoing the brand’s logo—these units are more than just visually striking. They feature a fin arrangement that users can customize through 3D printing, ensuring a perfect match with their specific cooling needs. The company also announced the introduction of their new CTRL software, allowing users to manage lighting and system status with ease.

For mainstream customers, Cooler Master unveiled the Masterliquid 360 ION. Equipped with a dual chamber pump and a 2.1″ LCD display, this device is cooled by Mobius 120P ARGB fans and sports a new hexagonal halo pump design. It represents a significant step forward in bringing high-end cooling solutions to the wider market.

Cooler Master’s commitment to innovation was further demonstrated with the revelation of Project G11. This concept features a radiator built directly into the pump head and a dual pump system for enhanced temperature control.

Project VGA Cooler: A New Face of GPU Cooling

Another breakthrough came in the form of Project VGA Cooler, a versatile GPU cooling solution. This product replaces the factory shroud with a dual-fan setup, offering users an efficient and customizable way to keep their graphics cards at optimal temperatures.

Revolutionary CPU Air Coolers

New CPU air coolers were also on display, including the MA824 XT Stealth with color-changing paint and the Project New V8 with a 3D vapor chamber and heat pipes. These products set a new standard for CPU cooling, combining innovative design with top-tier performance.

Gaming Chair with a Twist

Lastly, Cooler Master introduced the Hybrid M gaming chair. This chair boasts heat and shiatsu-style massage features, along with a USB Type-C rechargeable battery pack for cordless use. It promises to redefine gaming comfort, making marathon sessions more enjoyable than ever.

Alongside these new offerings, Cooler Master also announced the X Silent series. Featuring the X Silent Edge Platinum 850 and 1100, and the X Silent MAX Platinum 1300, the series redefines power supplies with high performance and whisper-quiet operation. The series showcases exceptional thermal management, improved performance, digital monitoring with MasterCTRL, a remarkable 15-year warranty, and efficient power management.

0
Gaming Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
12 mins ago
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Junglee Rummy, a leading rummy brand in India, is escalating the thrill of the ongoing World Rummy Tournament (WRT) with the introduction of the Republic Day Series. This grand finale qualifier, launched on January 8th, features a substantial prize pool of ₹25 crore, intensifying the competitive spirit among participants. Players are locked in a fierce
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Alisa: Developer's Cut - A Nostalgic Leap into PS1-Era Horror
4 hours ago
Alisa: Developer's Cut - A Nostalgic Leap into PS1-Era Horror
Mojang Terminates Minecraft Legends: A Shift In Focus?
4 hours ago
Mojang Terminates Minecraft Legends: A Shift In Focus?
TeamKill Media's Son and Bone: A Prehistoric Battle for Survival
17 mins ago
TeamKill Media's Son and Bone: A Prehistoric Battle for Survival
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
1 hour ago
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
2 hours ago
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Visits Khabarovsk: Discusses Far East Development and Future Economic Prospects
2 mins
Putin Visits Khabarovsk: Discusses Far East Development and Future Economic Prospects
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
2 mins
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
Cambridge City Council Proposes £20M Headquarters Refurbishment
2 mins
Cambridge City Council Proposes £20M Headquarters Refurbishment
Liam Byrne Sounds Alarm on UK's Economic Crisis and Wealth Inequality
2 mins
Liam Byrne Sounds Alarm on UK's Economic Crisis and Wealth Inequality
Haas F1 Team Undergoes Major Leadership Change: Steiner Replaced by Komatsu
4 mins
Haas F1 Team Undergoes Major Leadership Change: Steiner Replaced by Komatsu
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Invites Proposals for Health and Wellness Grants
4 mins
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Invites Proposals for Health and Wellness Grants
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
5 mins
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust: A Beacon of Hope for the Underprivileged
5 mins
Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust: A Beacon of Hope for the Underprivileged
Council By-Election Unfolds in South Portslade Amid School Closure Controversy
5 mins
Council By-Election Unfolds in South Portslade Amid School Closure Controversy
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
25 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app