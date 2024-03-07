Cooke Unveils Cooke Digital, Spearheaded by Jordan Thistlewood, Expanding into Virtual Cinematography and Gaming

Leicester, UK - Cooke is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, Cooke Digital, a pioneering business unit aimed at revolutionizing digital workflows in post-production, VFX, animation, and gaming. At the helm of this venture is Jordan Thistlewood, a seasoned expert in software services development for the creative industries, who will steer Cooke Digital from its new base in London's Fitzrovia. This strategic move marks a significant extension of Cooke's influence beyond its traditional cinematography roots, leveraging its acclaimed /i Technology platform to embrace the burgeoning realms of digital creation.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

Cooke has long been celebrated for its cutting-edge cine lenses, with its /i Technology setting industry standards for lens metadata integration across global cinematography markets. The recent partnership with EZtrack to introduce Near Real-Time post-production capabilities underscores Cooke's commitment to advancing the art and science of filmmaking. The launch of the SP3 mirrorless prime lens series further exemplifies Cooke's dedication to enriching visual storytelling, offering creatives new tools to capture their vision with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Cooke Digital: A New Horizon

With the creation of Cooke Digital, the company embarks on an ambitious journey to redefine the creative process from live-action capture to the final stages of post-production. This initiative aims to develop a suite of tools that integrate the exquisite quality of Cooke lenses into digital workflows, including virtual scouting, on-set creative workflows, virtual cinematography, and accelerated VFX and post-production processes. This strategic expansion not only enhances Cooke's portfolio but also addresses the evolving needs of the digital age, where the lines between different creative sectors are increasingly blurred.

Jordan Thistlewood: Leading the Charge

Jordan Thistlewood's appointment as Managing Director of Cooke Digital underscores the company's resolve to fuse traditional cinematography with the digital frontier. Thistlewood's extensive background, notably with Epic Games and Foundry, equips him with a unique perspective on the convergence of technology and creativity. Under his guidance, Cooke Digital is poised to pioneer new pathways for storytellers, enabling them to leverage the power of high-end optics in the creation of immersive, visually stunning narratives across various media.

As Cooke ventures into this new territory, the potential implications for the creative industries are profound. By bridging the gap between classic cinematography and digital innovation, Cooke Digital promises to unlock new creative possibilities, fostering a more integrated and efficient production ecosystem. This strategic pivot not only reaffirms Cooke's leadership in the cinematic lens market but also positions the company at the forefront of the digital creative revolution, promising to inspire a new generation of storytellers to push the boundaries of visual narrative.