Consumers' Battle with Tech Companies Over Faulty Products

It was a day of typical domestic routine in December 2022 when a customer, known only as C.W., decided to invest $889 in a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner. As an addition that promised to streamline household chores, the Roomba was a welcome inhabitant. However, by August 2023, the device began to falter, cleaning or charging only momentarily before grinding to a halt.

Unanswered Calls and Unresolved Complaint

Efforts to reach out to iRobot, the creator of Roomba, were met with a wall of silence. Despite a flurry of emails and phone calls, C.W. was left hanging on the line. The two-year warranty that came with the Roomba seemed to offer no solace as the customer found themselves battling against a tide of significant delays and, arguably, a lack of customer service.

Intervention by a Consumer Champion

In the face of such adversity, C.W. found an ally in 'This is Money's' consumer champion, Helen Crane. Crane's intervention appeared to have a positive impact on the dialogue with iRobot. The narrative suggests that a refund or replacement may have been offered, possibly under a veil of confidentiality. However, this event paints a stark picture of a company's heavy-handed attempts to keep a customer's struggle from reaching the public sphere.

In a separate saga that echoes C.W.'s experience, a customer from Oxfordshire, known as A.C., found themselves grappling with an iPad that stubbornly refused to charge beyond 23%. Despite their insistence that the issue wasn't self-inflicted, both John Lewis and Apple concluded otherwise. In an act of apparent compromise, John Lewis offered a partial contribution of $200 towards the repair cost, declining to replace the device entirely.