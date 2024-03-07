Connecticut Considers Grid Impact Study on Massive Data Centers Amid Economic Hopes

Connecticut's legislative proposal, S.B. 299, aims to evaluate the potential strain on the state's electric grid from the development of large-scale data centers at the Millstone Power Station site. The initiative, discussed by the General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee, has sparked a debate between economic development advocates and those concerned about grid reliability and environmental impacts.

Legislative Proposal Sparks Debate

The proposed bill demands a comprehensive study by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, alongside the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Office of Consumer Counsel, and ISO-New England. This study is designed to assess how hyperscale data centers, like the one planned by NE Edge at Millstone, could affect the state's electricity grid's reliability, aiming for completion by July 1 this year. However, this proposal has met resistance from various quarters, including DECD Commissioner Dan O'Keefe, who argues for a focus on supporting rather than scrutinizing data center developments on the grid.

Opposition and Support for the Study

While some officials and industry leaders see the study as an unnecessary delay that could deter economic benefits and technological advances, environmental advocates and some lawmakers stress the importance of understanding the environmental and grid impacts. The debate highlights the tension between fostering technological and economic growth and ensuring environmental sustainability and grid stability. The controversy also underscores Connecticut's ambition to become a hub for data center development, leveraging significant tax incentives introduced three years ago.

Implications for Connecticut's Future

The discussion around S.B. 299 represents more than just a debate over a single legislative proposal; it signifies a critical juncture for Connecticut as it navigates the challenges of modern infrastructure development, technological advancement, and environmental stewardship. The outcome of this debate and the subsequent decisions made by the state's leaders could have long-lasting implications for Connecticut's economic landscape, technological capabilities, and environmental health.