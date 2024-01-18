Connectbase Announces Strategic Partnership with Qarbon Technologies

Connectbase, the recognized Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Qarbon Technologies in a move that marks a significant milestone in the tech industry. The partnership integrates Qarbon LATTICE, the world's inaugural SaaS-based orchestration platform, into Connectbase's Connected World platform. The new integration will allow Connectbase users to quote and order data center cross-connects directly within the platform, heralding a shift from manual workflows to a more streamlined, secure, and efficient operational model.

Revolutionizing Data Center Connectivity

Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase, underscored the customer-centric enhancements brought by the integration, emphasising the transformation of user experience. The integration eliminates the complexities and security concerns associated with manual workflows, thereby redefining the way customers interact with the platform. The newly incorporated LATTICE software also offers API-enabled workflow automation, bolstering efficiency and security to unprecedented levels.

A Strategic Partnership

Robert Davidson, the CEO of Qarbon Technologies, expressed that the partnership was a natural progression for both companies. By leveraging Connectbase's extensive customer network, Qarbon can extend its reach and solidify its presence in the industry. The collaboration brings to the fore a solution to the challenges that network operators and carriers often face with data center connectivity, including cost, automation, security, and ESG reporting.

Emphasizing Sustainability

The partnership promises to simplify ESG reporting for data centers by providing real-time, standardized data on power consumption, water usage, and CO2 emissions. Connectbase, serving about 300 providers globally, remains committed to integrating sustainability into its services. Qarbon Technologies, on the other hand, continues to focus on secure integration of data center infrastructure with existing business applications, advocating for digital transformation through its LATTICE software.