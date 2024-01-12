en English
Automotive

Compact Camera Modules Market Set to Reach $67.6 Billion by 2031

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Compact Camera Modules Market Set to Reach $67.6 Billion by 2031

In an era where sleek, lightweight electronic devices are the norm, the market for compact camera modules is seeing robust growth. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the market, which held a value of US$ 40.3 billion in 2022, is anticipated to burgeon at a CAGR of 11.7%, reaching US$ 67.6 billion by 2031.

Driving Forces Behind the Market Expansion

Several factors contribute to this market expansion. The increasing preference for small form factor camera modules is one such driver. These modules, ideal for slim electronic gadgets, are rapidly gaining popularity. The adoption of advanced imaging technology by the medical industry, particularly in tools such as endoscopes, further fuels the demand.

The surging consumer electronics sector, most notably smartphones, is another significant driver. The race to lower production costs and achieve economies of scale has led to the wide availability of these modules, enabling their integration into a diverse range of consumer devices.

Automotive Industry and AR/VR Applications

The automotive industry is also leveraging compact camera modules for features such as advanced driver assistance systems, lane departure warnings, and parking aids. The rise of augmented and virtual reality applications, which necessitate high-quality imaging solutions, is another factor propelling the market.

Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The compact camera module market is intensely competitive and fragmented. Key players are focusing on enhancing module designs and ramping up research and development investments. Companies are diversifying their product portfolios through collaborations and partnerships. As the demand for advanced imaging technology continues to grow, the market value of compact camera modules is expected to reach US$ 67.6 billion by 2031.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

