Finance

Community Pass: Mastercard’s Leap into the Future of Digital ID Systems

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
The digital revolution continues to transform every facet of our lives, and identification processes are no exception. Mastercard, a global leader in digital payments, is stepping into the realm of digital ID with its innovative initiative – Community Pass. A unique digital identity system, Community Pass, aims to provide individuals with a digital profile that could serve as a gateway to a host of opportunities.

A Leap into the Future of Identification

The concept of digital IDs has been gaining ground as a potential game-changer in the world of identification. They promise to streamline identification processes, improve access to vital services, and bring about a sea change in regions where traditional forms of ID are hard to come by. Mastercard’s Community Pass initiative could be a significant stride towards achieving these goals.

Paving the Way for Digital Inclusion

As Daniel Huba from Mastercard puts it, once an individual is assigned a digital ID, a unique profile is created for them in the system. This profile, in essence, forms the backbone for managing transactions and potentially accessing various services linked to the digital ID. From financial transactions to service access and verification processes, the possibilities are expansive. Designed to serve as a multi-purpose platform, the Community Pass is poised to facilitate a vast range of transactions.

A Community Pass to Opportunities

The Community Pass is not just about digital identification; it’s about creating a shared digital platform that could transform the lives of the digitally excluded and underserved. Over 4 million individuals are reportedly accessing critical services through this platform. With features like functional identity and a shared wallet, the Community Pass is increasing access and reducing costs for remote communities, thereby reinforcing Mastercard’s commitment to financial inclusion and the burgeoning digital economy. The initiative has also received support from industry heavyweights like Google and the Shell Foundation, among others, marking its second annual Community Pass summit.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

