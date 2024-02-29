Community Call: Peter Skiera Rallies Support to Keep Como Audio Radios Alive

Following the closure of Como Audio in March 2023, leaving many internet radio users in a lurch, Peter Skiera, the former General Manager and Vice President of Product Development at Como Audio, has taken a significant step towards ensuring these devices don't become obsolete. Skiera's initiative, centered around a crowdfunding effort, aims to secure a $4,000 fee required by Frontier Silicon to keep the internet radio service operational for another year.

Stepping Up for the Community

Skiera's approach involves rallying the Como Audio user community, particularly those subscribed to his Patreon page, to contribute towards the annual fee demanded by Frontier Silicon. This move comes after Frontier Silicon clarified that the fee covers the continuation of internet radio service in general, contradicting previous beliefs that it was only for specific features like My Favorites and the portal. The challenge, however, lies in the fact that Como Audio's dissolution left no corporate entity to handle such financial obligations, prompting Skiera to personally negotiate and represent the interests of Como users.

A Collective Effort

With a deadline looming on April 1, 2024, Skiera highlighted the urgency of collecting the necessary funds to avoid service termination. By dividing the total cost among his 193 Elite and Super Elite Patreon members, the average contribution required would be approximately $21 per person. This collective approach not only exemplifies a unique community-driven solution to corporate shutdowns but also reinforces the bond among Como Audio users who value their internet radios and the services they provide.

Looking Ahead

Skiera's endeavor raises important questions about the sustainability of tech products and the responsibilities of manufacturers towards their customers post-shutdown. As the April 1 deadline approaches, the outcome of this crowdfunding effort could set a precedent for how communities and former company executives can collaborate to preserve service continuity for discontinued products. While the situation is far from ideal, it highlights the potential of community action in the face of adversity and the changing dynamics of customer support in the digital age.