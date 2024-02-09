Cologix CEO Laura Ortman Leads with Teamwork and Diversity in the Cloud Services Landscape

In the ever-evolving world of data centers, Laura Ortman, the newly appointed CEO of Cologix, is championing the importance of teamwork and diversity as the company navigates the expanding landscape of cloud services. With a firm belief in collaboration and inclusion, Ortman is steering the Denver-based colocation firm towards a future where enterprise colocation and hyperscale services exist in harmony, all while harnessing the power of AI to drive efficiency and growth.

A Tale of Two Colocation Models

Founded in 2010, Cologix has grown exponentially alongside the burgeoning cloud industry, now operating over 40 data centers across North America, serving nearly 2,000 customers. The company supports 700 networks and 360 cloud service providers, as well as offering access to 30 onramps and six Internet exchanges. As CEO, Ortman aims to provide customers with a choice between enterprise colocation and hyperscale services, ensuring that Cologix remains at the forefront of the industry.

Enterprise colocation, the traditional data center model, offers businesses a secure space to house their IT infrastructure. Hyperscale, on the other hand, caters to the needs of cloud service providers and large enterprises with massive data requirements. By offering both options, Cologix is well-positioned to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele.

Harnessing the Power of AI

With AI-ready data centers serving as the backbone for inference use cases, Cologix is poised to ride the wave of the AI revolution. Ortman is not only looking to leverage AI to meet the demands of customers but also to drive internal efficiencies within the company. By embracing AI technology, Cologix can optimize its operations, reduce costs, and ultimately, provide better services to its growing customer base.

Diversity as an ESG Cornerstone

As part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, Cologix is committed to promoting diversity within its ranks. Currently boasting over 50% female representation on the leadership team, Ortman is working diligently to increase gender diversity in technical and security roles. By fostering an inclusive environment, Cologix aims to ensure that all employees feel valued and supported.

In an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity, Cologix stands out as a beacon of progress. By prioritizing teamwork and inclusion, Ortman is not only setting the tone for the company's culture but also ensuring its long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.

As the sun sets on another day in the world of data centers, Laura Ortman and Cologix continue to forge ahead, driven by a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and the belief that a diverse and inclusive team is the key to unlocking the full potential of the cloud.

The journey towards a brighter, more connected future is fraught with challenges, but with leaders like Ortman at the helm, the horizon is filled with promise. And as the dance between technology and humanity continues to evolve, Cologix remains steadfast in its mission to provide the best possible services for its customers, all while fostering a culture of teamwork, diversity, and inclusion.