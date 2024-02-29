Collibra Unveils AI Governance Product to Ensure Safe, Efficient AI Deployment

Amidst the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries, Collibra announced the launch of its new AI Governance product on February 29, 2024, in New York and Brussels. This innovative solution is designed to enable organizations to deploy AI technologies safely and efficiently, ensuring compliance with legal and privacy standards while mitigating data risks. The product, built atop Collibra's Data Intelligence Platform, facilitates collaboration among data, AI, and legal teams, enhancing model performance and accelerating production timelines.

Addressing the AI Governance Challenge

With a recent IDC survey highlighting that 71% of companies are already leveraging AI and another 22% planning to do so within a year, the need for effective governance frameworks has never been more critical. Collibra AI Governance addresses this need by providing a purpose-built solution to manage the complexities of AI deployment, including model bias, inaccuracies, and potential legal and ethical issues. This launch signifies a significant step towards mitigating the reputational and regulatory risks associated with AI initiatives.

Empowering Organizations with Trusted AI

Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer for Collibra, emphasized the product's role in eliminating concerns related to the unpredictable nature of AI, such as time, cost, resource allocation, errors, and unwanted outcomes. By offering automated workflows, processes, and policies, Collibra AI Governance aims to deliver trusted AI across organizations. Moreover, the solution's ability to ensure ethical, responsible, and compliant AI usage has garnered support from industry leaders, including Dan Yu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Solutions, Data and Analytics, at SAP SE.

Collibra AI Governance Showcased at Gartner Summit

Collibra AI Governance will be showcased at the upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, scheduled for March 11-13, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to witness firsthand how Collibra's new product can enhance their AI governance practices, driving trustworthy AI across data landscapes. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of AI deployment, solutions like Collibra AI Governance will play a critical role in ensuring the responsible use of technology.

The launch of Collibra AI Governance marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of safe and effective AI implementation. By offering a comprehensive platform for AI and data governance, Collibra is setting a new standard for how organizations approach AI deployment, promising a future where AI technologies are both powerful and trustworthy.