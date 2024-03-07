College Campuses Emerge as Crypto Mining Hotspots, CISCO Reports 22% of Traffic

At this week's RSA Conference in San Francisco, CISCO's Austin McBride unveiled a report revealing that 22% of all crypto mining traffic originates from college campuses, with an astonishing 62% of total traffic coming from the US. This marks a significant shift from previous years where Asian miners led the charge in the Bitcoin space. McBride's findings suggest a burgeoning trend of students leveraging free electricity on campuses to mine Bitcoin, potentially walking away with substantial profits upon graduation.

Free Energy: Students Mine Bitcoin With An Edge

CISCO's Umbrella product, designed to monitor inbound and outbound traffic for large organizations, uncovered that besides energy/utilities companies, college campuses are the top sources for crypto mining traffic. McBride posits that the distributed nature of this activity indicates a wide number of students running personal Bitcoin mining rigs in dorms and libraries, capitalizing on the lack of energy bills. This setup could potentially enable students to amass a significant amount of cryptocurrency with minimal expenses, barring the initial cost of the mining rig itself.

Energy Sector Likely Rife With Cryptojacking

While the student-led mining efforts paint an intriguing picture, McBride's research also sheds light on the darker side of crypto mining: cryptojacking in the energy sector. The security vulnerabilities in systems running our grids and utilities make them prime targets for cryptojacking, leading to unauthorized use of resources for mining. The possibility of energy companies themselves venturing into cryptocurrency mining, given their low electricity costs and surplus energy, presents an interesting scenario for the future of mining operations.

Universities and Public Sector Mining: A Mixed Bag

On one hand, universities may support crypto mining initiatives for research purposes, with institutions like MIT leading in crypto research. On the other, public sector workers across the globe have faced consequences for mining cryptocurrencies using public resources. The allure of free electricity proves too tempting for those with the technical know-how to set up mining rigs, though such activities often fly under the radar until detected. McBride's insights highlight a complex landscape where the pursuit of profit, innovation, and the risk of illicit activities converge in the world of cryptocurrency mining.