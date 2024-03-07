Cobi Secures Global Jeep License, Launches WWII Willys Jeeps in Two Scales

Cobi, a renowned manufacturer known for its construction bricks of military vehicles, recently announced a significant partnership with Jeep, securing a worldwide license. This collaboration will bring to market six meticulously crafted Willys Jeeps from WWII, available in two distinct scales, broadening Cobi's product range and commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Lee Crocker, Cobi's country manager, highlighted the importance of this license in strengthening their brand and honoring historical milestones.

Historical Significance Meets Modern Craftsmanship

The first wave of products from this collaboration includes three Willys Jeeps in a 1:12 scale, featuring the Willys MB & Trailer with 1510 pieces, the Willys MB Medical with 1070 pieces, and the Willys MB with 1150 pieces, priced between £100 and £140. Following closely, Cobi will release these models in a smaller 1:35 scale, offering the same meticulous detail with 200 to 132 pieces, and prices ranging from £18 to £25. This move not only caters to collectors and history enthusiasts but also introduces younger audiences to a pivotal period in history through interactive play.

Expanding the Portfolio

For over 25 years, Cobi has dedicated itself to producing high-quality construction sets focusing on military history, including tanks, planes, and ships. The addition of the Jeep license, particularly the iconic Willys Jeeps from WWII, is a strategic expansion of Cobi's portfolio. These models, known for their durability and versatility during the war, will now be celebrated and remembered through detailed construction sets, allowing fans to own a piece of history.

Commemorating D-Day's 80th Anniversary

The launch of these Willys Jeeps is timely, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, an event of immense historical significance. Cobi's decision to commemorate this milestone through their products not only pays homage to the bravery and sacrifice of those involved but also serves as an educational tool, bridging the gap between generations and fostering a deeper understanding of world history among younger audiences.

The partnership between Cobi and Jeep marks a milestone in both companies' histories, combining Cobi's expertise in model creation with Jeep's rich heritage. As these models make their way into the hands of collectors and enthusiasts around the world, they serve as a reminder of the enduring legacy of those who served in WWII, while also celebrating the art of model-making and the importance of historical preservation.