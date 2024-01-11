Co-op Boosts Payment Efficiency with ACI Worldwide’s Cloud Platform

ACI Worldwide, a renowned real-time payments software provider, has confirmed that the Co-op, a leading U.K. retailer, has successfully migrated its comprehensive payments and fraud prevention software suite to ACI’s cloud platform hosted on Microsoft Azure. This strategic shift is designed to bolster efficiency, scalability, security, and data protection in Co-op’s payment processing operations.

Strategic Alliance Fuels Digital Transformation

ACI’s cloud migration is the fruit of an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft. The key objective is to deliver payment solutions in the cloud. This also encompasses ACI’s anti-fraud processing model powered by AI, which employs incremental learning technology.

Improved Customer Payment Experiences

Paul Fletcher of Co-op underlined the crucial role of data security and the advantages that a faster, more efficient operation brings, leading to improved customer payment experiences. The collaboration between ACI Worldwide and Microsoft aims to guide merchants and financial institutions through digital transformation, promoting the adoption of more efficient business models.

Driving Digital Transformation

Scotty Perkins of ACI Worldwide highlighted the benefits that digital transformation brings, facilitated by ACI’s flexible and globally recognized technology. The Co-op, owned by millions of U.K. consumers, operates thousands of stores, employs close to 60,000 people, and generates an annual turnover of over 11 billion. This digital transformation will undoubtedly have a significant impact on their operations.