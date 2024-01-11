en English
Business

Co-op Boosts Payment Efficiency with ACI Worldwide’s Cloud Platform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Co-op Boosts Payment Efficiency with ACI Worldwide’s Cloud Platform

ACI Worldwide, a renowned real-time payments software provider, has confirmed that the Co-op, a leading U.K. retailer, has successfully migrated its comprehensive payments and fraud prevention software suite to ACI’s cloud platform hosted on Microsoft Azure. This strategic shift is designed to bolster efficiency, scalability, security, and data protection in Co-op’s payment processing operations.

Strategic Alliance Fuels Digital Transformation

ACI’s cloud migration is the fruit of an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft. The key objective is to deliver payment solutions in the cloud. This also encompasses ACI’s anti-fraud processing model powered by AI, which employs incremental learning technology.

The Co-op, a consumer cooperative in the U.K., has achieved a successful migration of its payment and fraud prevention systems to ACI Worldwide’s cloud platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure. The primary aim is to enhance operational efficiency, scalability, security, and data protection. With the adoption of ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform, Co-op will be able to support a wide array of payment processing needs, ranging from in-store to online and mobile transactions. This move will also strengthen end-to-end payment and fraud management.

Improved Customer Payment Experiences

Paul Fletcher of Co-op underlined the crucial role of data security and the advantages that a faster, more efficient operation brings, leading to improved customer payment experiences. The collaboration between ACI Worldwide and Microsoft aims to guide merchants and financial institutions through digital transformation, promoting the adoption of more efficient business models.

Driving Digital Transformation

Scotty Perkins of ACI Worldwide highlighted the benefits that digital transformation brings, facilitated by ACI’s flexible and globally recognized technology. The Co-op, owned by millions of U.K. consumers, operates thousands of stores, employs close to 60,000 people, and generates an annual turnover of over 11 billion. This digital transformation will undoubtedly have a significant impact on their operations.

Business Tech United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

