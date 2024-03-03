CNMI Department of Labor Launches New Website to Enhance Workforce Empowerment

In a significant move to bolster workforce development and support local businesses, the CNMI Department of Labor, in partnership with the CNMI OSHA On-Site Consultation Division, has announced the launch of a new, user-friendly website. Set to go live on March 5, 2023, the revamped site, accessible at labor.cnmi.gov, replaces the former marianaslabor.net, promising a suite of improved functionalities aimed at enhancing the delivery of essential information on occupational safety and health regulations.

Streamlined Access to Vital Information

The new website is designed to offer easier navigation and access to critical labor and safety information. With a focus on occupational safety and health, the redesigned platform will allow CNMI OSHA to disseminate updates, guidelines, and educational resources more efficiently. A dedicated news section will provide users with real-time updates on the latest developments in safety and health, ensuring the CNMI community stays informed and compliant with regulations. Additionally, the website's enhanced mobile compatibility ensures that these resources are readily available across various devices, facilitating on-the-go access for both job seekers and business owners.

Enhanced Features for Job Seekers and Employers

One of the website's standout features is the introduction of the CNMI Job Board, a modern platform designed to connect job seekers with potential employers. This user-friendly interface replaces the previous job vacancy announcement system, streamlining the process of searching for and applying to open positions. For employers, it offers an efficient way to reach a wide pool of candidates, enhancing the matching process between job vacancies and job seekers. The transition from the old site requires current users to post new job vacancy announcements on the new platform starting March 5, with the old site remaining online for viewing until the last JVA opening date passes.

Commitment to Improved Service Delivery

The launch of the new CNMI Department of Labor website marks a significant step forward in the department's commitment to improving service delivery for the CNMI community. Employment Services Director Eugene Tebuteb emphasized the site's role in enhancing access to vital labor information, encouraging job seekers and employers alike to explore the new features and sign up for the job board and newsletter. To facilitate a smooth transition, the department has planned outreach events and will provide instructional videos and face-to-face training opportunities. These initiatives underscore the CNMI Department of Labor's dedication to empowering its workforce and supporting the business community through innovative and accessible platforms.