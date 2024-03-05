CMF Neckband Pro Hits Indian Market: 50 dB ANC, Spatial Audio for Just INR 1,999

CMF, a brand under the innovative umbrella of Nothing, has officially launched its latest audio sensation, the Neckband Pro, in India, setting a new benchmark in affordable high-tech headphones. With a launch price of INR 1,999 (approximately $24), these headphones are designed to deliver a premium listening experience without breaking the bank, featuring 50 dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 37 hours of battery life, and spatial audio support.

Revolutionary Sound Technology at an Unbeatable Price

The CMF Neckband Pro stands out in the crowded market of audio devices with its cutting-edge features tailored for the discerning listener. The headphones boast a 50 dB hybrid ANC, capable of drowning out even the most persistent background noise, and a transparency mode that allows users to stay connected with their surroundings when needed. Furthermore, the inclusion of five microphones ensures crystal clear call quality, a must-have for professionals and casual users alike.

Immersive Listening Experience with Spatial Audio

One of the standout features of the CMF Neckband Pro is its support for spatial audio, a technology that offers listeners an immersive sound experience by creating a three-dimensional audio space. This feature, combined with the headphones' 13.6mm composite diaphragm driver and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, ensures a rich, detailed sound profile that enhances every genre of music. Users can easily manage their listening experience with the Smart Dial feature, making it effortless to adjust volume and switch between tracks.

Durable Design and Extended Battery Life

Not only does the CMF Neckband Pro offer superior sound quality, but it also boasts a durable design with an IP55 rating, ensuring protection against water and sweat. This makes the headphones an ideal companion for gym enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. Moreover, with up to 37 hours of playback time, users can enjoy their favorite tunes or podcasts for extended periods without worrying about battery life. The dual-device connection support and compatibility with the Nothing X App further enhance the user experience, providing convenience and flexibility.

As the Indian market welcomes the CMF Neckband Pro, its impressive array of features at a highly competitive price point is set to redefine expectations for what affordable headphones can offer. The combination of advanced noise cancellation, immersive audio technology, and long-lasting battery life, all wrapped in a sleek, durable design, positions the CMF Neckband Pro as a game-changer in the audio industry. With this latest offering, CMF not only caters to the needs of audiophiles but also sets a new standard for value in the world of high-quality sound devices.