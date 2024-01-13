Cloudflare’s 12th Birthday Gift: R2 Storage and a Go Strategy

In marking a dozen fruitful years, Cloudflare unveiled R2 Storage, a S3-compatible object storage solution aimed at rivalling AWS’s offerings. The introduction of R2 Storage was met with an enthusiastic response on platforms like Hacker News and Twitter. Over the past five years, Cloudflare has transformed from a CDN provider to a versatile services company, with a vision to establish itself as the fourth major public cloud provider.

Cloudflare’s Go Strategy

Despite a significant market cap disparity between Cloudflare and its larger rivals, the company has adopted a strategy likened to the game Go, rather than Chess. The strategic focus is to gradually encircle and capture market share, a departure from conventional direct competition. This approach seems to be influenced by the theories of disruption, especially those taught by the late Professor Clayton Christensen, under whom Cloudflare’s co-founders studied at Harvard Business School.

Cloudflare’s strategy leverages its strong market share in certain cloud services to introduce value-added services. The company employs a business model with high fixed costs and near-zero marginal costs. Its offerings, including R2 Storage, are designed to be interoperable with AWS services, allowing customers to integrate them with AWS’s ecosystem in a complementary fashion.

Go vs Chess: A Market-Capturing Approach

Cloudflare’s business model is reminiscent of the game of Go, where the emphasis is on the strategic accumulation of territory, contrasting the value of individual pieces in Chess. In the Go strategy, Cloudflare’s network-centric approach, where adding more locations reduces overall costs, is diametrically opposite to AWS’s more complex service offerings.

The ultimate goal for Cloudflare appears to be the widespread adoption and integration of its services, potentially capturing more of the cloud storage market. This objective is symbolically represented in the game of Go by encircling and capturing territory, as opposed to the winner-take-all approach of Chess.

Cloudflare: A Rising Contender

Cloudflare, Inc., a globally recognized cloud services provider, delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. In 2022, the company reported a revenue of $975.24 million, marking an increase of 48.57% compared to the previous year. Cloudflare’s growth trajectory and strategic approach place it as a rising contender in the cloud market, bringing innovative solutions like R2 Storage to the fore.