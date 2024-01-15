en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Cloud Computing: A Catalyst for Big Data & AI Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Cloud Computing: A Catalyst for Big Data & AI Innovation

In an era where data is the new oil, cloud computing has emerged as a catalyst for innovation and growth. Sanjeev Chaube, the Executive Vice President and Head of Big Data & AI for Vodafone Idea in India shed some light on this during his address at the ETCIO Cloud and Datacenter Summit 2023. He underscored the paramount importance of cloud computing, particularly in managing colossal datasets, a challenge that many organizations grapple with.

Embracing the Cloud: The Answer to Big Data Challenges

Handling immense training datasets is an uphill battle for many businesses. The cloud computing model, however, has the potential to rectify this. Its vast storage capabilities offer a solution, enabling organizations to not only store but also analyze and derive valuable insights from these datasets. The power of cloud computing lies in its capacity to handle and process large datasets efficiently, a critical factor in the development of big data analytics and artificial intelligence applications.

Cloud Computing: Unleashing the Power of Big Data & AI

By leveraging the cloud, companies can fully realize the potential of their information assets. This, in turn, fosters innovation across various sectors. As per Chaube, the evolution of cloud computing is a key driver in the advancement of big data analytics and AI applications, making it a vital component in a world increasingly reliant on data-driven insights.

Cloud Solutions: Beyond Storage

Beyond storage, the article delves into the importance of enterprise cloud solutions and their various forms, highlighting the benefits of these technologies in different sectors. It also outlines potential challenges and emphasizes the importance of deploying the right tools and approaches to overcome these. The post further explores the advantages of multi-cloud strategies and the optimization of data value with tools like Teradata VantageCloud.

The article also discusses AWS Elastic File System (EFS) and AWS Redshift. AWS EFS offers scalable and elastic file storage, while AWS Redshift is a fully managed petabyte scale data warehouse service designed for large scale data set storage and analysis. These platforms underline the growing importance and utility of cloud services in handling big data.

Looking ahead, Seagate Technology forecasts a burgeoning demand for cloud capacity to support AI program maturation and the ever-increasing data storage requirements. This signals a future where cloud computing will be even more integral to our data-driven world.

0
India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
56 seconds ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Opening its doors from January 15th to 19th, 2024, the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland is set to engage luminaries from across the globe under a theme focused on ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The congregation of over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1000 global companies intends to
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body
1 min ago
IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body
India's Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years
2 mins ago
India's Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years
Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood
1 min ago
Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min ago
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion
1 min ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
17 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
49 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
1 min
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app