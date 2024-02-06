CLI Introduces Appointment Automation, Transforming LTL Residential Deliveries

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has revolutionized the final mile delivery operations for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) fleets with the introduction of its state-of-the-art Residential Delivery Automation System, nicknamed Appointment Automation. Designed to streamline the intricate process of scheduling residential deliveries, this feature is the latest addition to CLI's comprehensive FACTS software suite.

Enhancing Efficiency through Automation

The cornerstone of Appointment Automation lies in its automated scheduling feature, which leverages modern communication mediums such as emails and texts. Recipients can now select their preferred delivery times via an intuitive mobile interface, eliminating the need for tedious phone calls and time-consuming manual scheduling.

Greater Visibility and Customer Engagement

Appointment Automation doesn't stop at scheduling. It also confirms appointments automatically and schedules deliveries, providing a new level of transparency for shippers. Besides, the system sends reminders to ensure customers keep track of their delivery times.

But perhaps the most impactful feature is the provision of real-time updates on freight status. This level of visibility not only enhances customer experience but also empowers shippers with valuable insights about their operations.

FACTS Software: A Comprehensive Solution for LTL Carriers

The introduction of Appointment Automation is a testament to CLI's commitment to improving the LTL and last mile delivery industry. The feature is integrated into the company's FACTS software, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance freight visibility and elevate customer service.

From online customer shipping tools and dispatch and driver management to a robust rate engine and cross-dock management, FACTS offers a full back-office suite. With the addition of Appointment Automation, the software has become an even more powerful tool for LTL carriers navigating the complex landscape of residential deliveries.