Clerk Chat Brings SMS and WhatsApp Integration to Microsoft Teams

In a landmark move to enhance communication for its users, Clerk Chat now offers native integration for SMS text messaging and WhatsApp in Microsoft Teams. This breakthrough comes as a much-needed relief for the over 271 million individuals and 15 million companies globally who rely on Microsoft Teams for their business communication.

Seamless Communication Across Channels

Before this integration, Microsoft Teams lacked a native SMS texting feature, a critical gap that Clerk Chat’s solution now bridges. Enabling multi-channel communication, Clerk Chat allows businesses to connect seamlessly with customers through their preferred channels. This includes popular platforms like SMS and WhatsApp, thereby significantly reducing the need for multiple communication channels. The result is a streamlined communication process that saves businesses time and enhances the overall user experience.

Smooth Transition for Businesses

This integration is particularly crucial for businesses making the transition from other Voice over IP (VoIP) providers to Teams. Prior to this, such businesses faced significant challenges in texting capabilities. However, with Clerk Chat’s service, backed by Bandwidth—the primary carrier for Microsoft Teams calling—customers can now bring their existing phone numbers over without any disruptions to current calls. This seamless transition process further underscores the value of this integration to businesses.

A Commitment to Security and Compliance

Clerk Chat places a strong emphasis on security and compliance. It holds a SOC2 Type2 certification, and all messages are encrypted, ensuring users can communicate with confidence. Furthermore, the Operator Connect feature simplifies Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) connectivity within Teams. This provides businesses access to Clerk Chat’s secure infrastructure and Microsoft’s software support, further reinforcing the robustness of this integration.

In conclusion, by incorporating Clerk Chat into Teams for SMS and voice, businesses can significantly streamline their communication processes. This not only saves time but also reduces the need for multiple communication channels, thereby boosting productivity and enhancing user experience.