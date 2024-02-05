Classic PlayStation JRPG The Legend of Dragoon Revived with Unofficial PC Port

The classic 32-bit PlayStation JRPG, The Legend of Dragoon, has been resurrected in a new avatar, thanks to the relentless efforts of a team of modders. They have christened their creation Project: Severed Chains, a reverse-engineered version of the original game that brings with it a plethora of enhancements designed to breathe new life into this timeless classic.

Next-Gen Enhancements

Among the improvements touted by Project: Severed Chains are support for native 4K resolutions, 60 frames per second (fps) gameplay, and high-quality audio. These enhancements alone help to elevate the gaming experience to a level commensurate with contemporary standards. Additionally, the PC port offers more accurate controller input, full mouse support for menus, and near-instantaneous loading times. Not to mention, there are unlimited save slots, a godsend for gamers used to the constraints of older gaming platforms.

The Original's Legacy

The Legend of Dragoon stood out in the crowded field of JRPGs with its pre-rendered backgrounds and unique combat system. The latter seamlessly blended turn-based mechanics with real-time commands, a formula that helped distinguish the game from contemporaries like Panzer Dragoon.

Installation Requirements

Those eager to jump back into this reinvented classic will require the original game's ROM to run this PC port. Once armed with the necessary ROM, users can download Project: Severed Chains from the project's official website.

Classic Games in Modern Attire

Beyond The Legend of Dragoon, there are a number of classic console games that have received similar treatment. Unofficial PC ports for titles like Perfect Dark, WipeOut, The Legend of Zelda - A Link to the Past, and Jak and Daxter are available, each boasting modern enhancements such as mouselook, widescreen support, adjustable field of view, and 60fps gameplay.