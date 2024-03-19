Citroen and BluSmart Ink Deal for 4,000 eC3 EVs Boosting India's Electric Mobility

French automotive giant Citroen has taken a significant step towards electrifying India's urban mobility landscape by partnering with BluSmart Mobility, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) services. On March 18, 2024, both entities formalized their commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see Citroen providing 4,000 eC3 electric hatchbacks to BluSmart within the next 12 months. This initiative not only marks Citroen's aggressive push into India's burgeoning EV market but also represents a major leap towards sustainable urban transportation solutions.

Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Mobility

The collaboration between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility is poised to transform the urban mobility space in India. BluSmart Mobility, known for its extensive fleet of electric vehicles, has been at the forefront of offering emission-free ride-hailing services. By introducing Citroen's eC3 electric hatchbacks, BluSmart aims to cater to the increasing demand for cleaner, more sustainable transportation options in major Indian cities. The eC3, launched in India in February 2023, is Citroen's first foray into the electric vehicle segment in the country, boasting an ARAI-certified range of up to 320 kilometers on a single charge.

Enhancing EV Infrastructure and Accessibility

The deal is not just about adding new EVs to BluSmart's fleet; it's also about enhancing the EV charging infrastructure. BluSmart Mobility operates over 7,000 electric vehicles and owns more than 4,400 EV chargers in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of Citroen's eC3 is expected to further bolster BluSmart's capabilities, ensuring that a larger segment of the urban population has access to clean and efficient mobility solutions. Citroen's commitment to offering both DC fast charging and standard charging solutions with the eC3 aligns perfectly with BluSmart's vision of achieving net-zero mobility and constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India.

Implications for the Future of Urban Mobility

This partnership between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility is not just a business transaction; it's a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable urban transportation in India. As cities continue to grapple with pollution and congestion, the shift towards electric vehicles presents a viable solution. With major automobile manufacturers like Citroen embracing eMobility and collaborating with EV service providers like BluSmart, the future of urban mobility looks promising. This initiative is expected to encourage more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore the electric vehicle space, further accelerating India's transition to a greener, more sustainable transportation network.