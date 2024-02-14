Cisco's Q2 FY24 Earnings: Beating Expectations Amidst Job Cuts and Market Uncertainty

Cisco Systems, Inc., a leading technology company, announced its Q2 FY24 financial results on February 15, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $12.8 billion and a net income of $2.6 billion on a GAAP basis, exceeding expectations and delivering solid performance despite a slowdown in corporate tech spending. With strong operating leverage and capital returns, Cisco saw growth in Security, Collaboration, and Observability, with total gross margins improving across geographic segments.

Job Cuts and Future Acquisitions

In response to the cautious macro environment, Cisco is planning to cut thousands of jobs. However, the company remains optimistic about its future, with a projected earnings growth to $3.79/share in 2025 and an impressive return on equity of 38%. Additionally, Cisco is set to complete its $28 billion acquisition of Splunk by April 30, which is expected to fuel growth and generate higher levels of annualized recurring revenue (ARR).

Cautious Forecast and Adjustment of Expenses

Although Cisco's Q2 results advanced its strategic business transformation around software subscriptions and ARR, the company is seeing a greater degree of caution and scrutiny of deals given the high level of uncertainty in the macro environment. Customers are taking longer to deploy elevated levels of products shipped to them in recent quarters, and weak demand continues with telco and cable service provider customers. Cisco is adjusting its expenses and investments to reflect the current environment.

Despite the challenges, Cisco returned $2.8 billion in value through dividends and share repurchases and announced an increase to its dividend payout rate. The company's Q3 FY24 and FY24 guidance expect revenue to be in the range of $51.5 billion to $52.5 billion for the fiscal year.

By delivering earnings and revenue surprises, Cisco demonstrated its resilience and ability to adapt to changing market conditions. With its pending acquisition of Splunk and focus on software subscriptions and ARR, Cisco is positioning itself for future growth and success.