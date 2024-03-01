Cisco, NEC, and TIM Brazil Forge Alliance to Elevate Network Service and Customer Experience

Cisco and NEC have teamed up with TIM Brazil in a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing network performance, service quality, and visibility for business customers across Brazil. This strategic alliance is set to introduce advanced automation and data analytics into TIM Brazil's network operations, leveraging the Accedian Skylight platform for comprehensive network monitoring and performance analytics.

Setting New Benchmarks in Telecommunications

At the heart of this partnership is the commitment to enhance the Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) for TIM Brazil's customers. By providing end-to-end visibility across all transport domains, from cell site routers to the national backbone, this initiative promises not only to improve network quality but also to offer unprecedented scalability for managing vast numbers of network endpoints. Marco Di Costanzo, CTO of TIM Brazil, expressed enthusiasm about redefining industry standards and delivering superior telecom infrastructure, showcasing the ambition behind this collaboration.

Innovative Solutions for Enhanced Network Performance

The deployment of the Accedian Skylight platform, facilitated through distributed intelligent sensors and AI/ML algorithms, marks a significant step forward in network management. This technology allows for a centralized view of the entire network, enabling TIM Brazil to swiftly identify and address potential issues before they impact customers. NEC's local support in Brazil, including the provision of new hardware and software platforms, underscores the comprehensive nature of this solution. Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager at NEC Corporation, emphasized the focus on network automation to boost operational efficiency and quality.

A Partnership Poised to Transform Brazilian Telecommunications

This collaboration between Cisco, NEC, and TIM Brazil represents more than just an upgrade to existing infrastructure; it signals the dawn of a new era in Brazilian telecommunications. With a strong commitment to improving customer experience and setting new industry standards, the partnership is poised to make significant strides in network innovation. Kevin Wollenweber, Senior Vice President at Cisco, highlighted the transformative potential of leveraging AI/ML algorithms for data management, underscoring the strategic importance of this initiative in the broader context of network development and customer satisfaction.

As Brazil continues to lead in 5G deployment and network coverage, this collaboration stands as a testament to the power of partnership in driving technological advancement and enhancing customer experience. The integration of cutting-edge technology and expert insights from Cisco, NEC, and TIM Brazil promises to not only improve network performance but also to redefine what businesses and consumers can expect from their telecommunications providers.