Cisco Meraki Achieves FedRAMP ATO, Leading Secure Cloud Networking for U.S. Government

In a significant leap forward for cloud-based government networking solutions, Cisco Meraki has been granted the FedRAMP® agency Authority to Operate (ATO), marking a milestone in its commitment to secure and efficient digital transformation within U.S. Government entities. This newly achieved status not only underscores Cisco Meraki's dedication to stringent security standards but also paves the way for the deployment of its flagship networking products - MX (security and SD-WAN), MS (switching), and MR (access points) - within a secure, government-exclusive cloud environment.

Setting a New Standard in Government IT Security

The FedRAMP Moderate designation is no small feat; it represents a rigorous assessment process that ensures the Meraki platform adheres to some of the most stringent security standards in the industry. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, as it provides U.S. Government agencies with access to a cloud networking solution that is not only efficient and scalable but also built with an unparalleled focus on security. Among the features of this dedicated government cloud platform are encrypted and segmented data storage in a multi-tenant environment, out-of-band control for user traffic, and robust physical security measures at U.S. based data centers.

A Vision for a Unified Cisco Networking Cloud

This milestone is a key component of Cisco's broader vision for a unified Cisco Networking Cloud, which aims to streamline networking solutions across various sectors. By achieving the FedRAMP ATO, Cisco Meraki is not just offering a product but is also contributing to the creation of a secure, unified networking infrastructure that can meet the specific needs of federal, state, local, and educational sectors. The implications of this are profound, opening up new possibilities for government entities to leverage cloud-based solutions without compromising on security.

Empowering Government Agencies with Secure, Scalable Solutions

The secure, separate cloud platform designed exclusively for government customers is a testament to Cisco Meraki's commitment to not only meeting but exceeding government security requirements. This platform enables agencies to deploy Meraki's MX (security and SD-WAN), MS (switching), and MR (access points) products within a secure environment, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected while providing the scalability and simplicity that government IT departments need to effectively serve their constituents. With this achievement, Cisco Meraki is at the forefront of a networking transformation that promises to bring unparalleled efficiency and security to government digital infrastructure.