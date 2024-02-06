Cisco and Nvidia Partner to Democratize AI Technology for Corporations

At the Cisco Live 2024 event in Amsterdam, tech giants Cisco and Nvidia announced a ground-breaking partnership to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence technology for corporations. This strategic alliance emphasizes on providing both cloud-based and on-premises AI infrastructure and software to cater the ever-increasing workloads of generative AI technologies.

Driving AI Innovations in Enterprises

Jonathan Davidson, Cisco's Networking EVP and General Manager, unveiled the collaboration. The partnership aims to integrate NVIDIA's latest Tensor Core GPUs into Cisco's M7 UCS rack and blade servers. This integration will create a scalable powerhouse capable of handling the extreme workloads generated by AI and data-heavy operations. The move is set to transform the way businesses operate, with the potential to increase adoption rates and drive further investment in AI infrastructure.

Enhanced Security and Simplified Management

One of the key concerns for enterprises around data security and management is being addressed by this partnership. Cisco Networking Cloud, a centerpiece of this alliance, will enable enterprise customers to manage their operations and data from anywhere. This is coupled with the use of ThousandEyes, Cisco's network and application visibility tool now augmented with AI, providing an additional layer of security.

Building Upon Previous Partnerships

This latest announcement builds upon last year's Cisco partnership with Nutanix, which aimed at accelerating hybrid cloud infrastructure and application delivery for modernization and transformation efforts. The joint solutions, expected to be available in July, will support the demand for more computing power in the data center and provide secure and observable infrastructure for AI transitions.

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins emphasized the transformative impact of AI on business and life, highlighting the necessity for enterprises to evolve their infrastructures accordingly.