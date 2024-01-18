Cincoze Unveils P2202 Series and P1201: Industrial Computers with Dual Functionality

Taiwanese rugged embedded computing brand, Cincoze, has broadened its technological horizons with the launch of two new potent industrial computers, the P2202 Series and the P1201, in 2023. These compact, yet high-performing machines are engineered to fit seamlessly into space-limited applications such as mobile devices and control cabinets. The standout feature of these computers is the unique One Computer / Two Purposes function, a testament to Cincoze’s commitment to versatility and adaptability.

The P2202 Series: Power and Durability in Compact Design

The P2202 series, comprising the P2202 and P2202E models, are powered by Intel Core i3/i5 U-Series CPUs and support a whopping 64GB of DDR5 memory, making them a force to be reckoned with in the realm of industrial computing. The P2202E model takes it a notch higher with a PCIe expansion slot. But it’s not just about performance; these models are built to last. They are designed to weather extreme temperatures, voltages, and mechanical stresses, meeting the stringent industrial EMC standards.

The P1201: Comprehensive Communication in a Rugged Package

The P1201, on the other hand, is equipped with an Intel Atom x6425E processor, supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. It offers comprehensive wireless communication options, making it a reliable choice for demanding industrial environments. Like its counterparts in the P2202 series, the P1201 complies with relevant EMC and safety certifications, ensuring reliable operation even in the harshest conditions.

Reaping the Benefits of Convertible Display System (CDS) Technology

Cincoze’s patented CDS technology is what brings the One Computer / Two Purposes function to life. It allows these computers to be paired with display modules suitable for a myriad of applications, morphing them into industrial panel PCs, sunlight-readable outdoor panel PCs, or open frame panel PCs with easy installation features. This transformative feature is what sets Cincoze apart, catering to edge computing and AIoT needs across a plethora of vertical markets, with a track record of innovation and international acclaim.