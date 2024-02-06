CIC St. Louis to Invest $2 Million into State-of-the-Art Lab Spaces in Cortex District

Co-working space operator, CIC St. Louis, has pledged a $2 million investment to refurbish its laboratory facilities located in Cortex, the innovation district nestled within Central West End. Teaming up with the Cortex innovation district for this ambitious project, the company aims to bolster St. Louis's standing as a hub for scientific innovation.

Revamping the Workspace

The renovation will birth six private laboratories accommodating up to 44 individuals. Additionally, shared lab spaces will be made available for solo scientists and compact teams. This remodeling project is intended to cater to professionals in the health and life science sectors, providing them with advanced equipment and technology in a conducive workspace.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Alongside cutting-edge technology, the upgraded facilities will be fitted with critical safety features. Eyewash stations, emergency showers, chemical fume hoods, and biosafety cabinets will be installed, ensuring a safe and secure environment for innovative endeavors.

Collaborative Investment

This development represents a collaborative effort between CIC St. Louis and the Cortex innovation district. The project is also in association with Thermo Fisher Scientific, who will contribute equipment, training, and services. The completion of this project is slated for late spring, and it is set to fortify the community within CIC's St. Louis Innovation Campus.

Currently, CIC St. Louis caters to over 200 clients, offering a 160,000-square-foot facility situated on South Sarah Street. With this new investment, the firm seeks to further its commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for scientific exploration and innovation.