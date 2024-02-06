Chrysler's Forward Leap: Unveiling New Electric Vehicle Concept

Chrysler, a globally recognized automotive brand under Stellantis, has announced its intention to unveil an innovative new concept for an electric vehicle (EV) on February 13th, 2024. This move is a strategic step in Chrysler's ambitious plan of achieving an all-electric vehicle lineup by the year 2028.

All-Electric Transition

The first teaser image of the concept car, while sparse in detail, hints at a fresh design approach for Chrysler's forthcoming electric lineup. This aligns with the brand's evolving focus towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions. Chrysler's first all-electric production model is projected to hit the market in 2025, setting the stage for its anticipated all-electric portfolio.

Past Endeavors and Future Prospects

Previously, Chrysler's commitment to electrification was underscored by the introduction of the Airflow concept, heralding the brand's initial plunge into the world of electric vehicles. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electic range of 32 miles, and a total range of 520 miles, serves as a testament to the brand's electrification evolution.

A Collective Shift

Chrysler's shift towards electrification is not an isolated move. It's part of a broader transition within the Stellantis group, where sister brands like Dodge are also preparing to introduce electric models. The 2025 Charger Daytona SRT, an all-electric muscle car, exemplifies this trend. The forthcoming concept reveal is anticipated to clarify one of the probable paths Chrysler might pursue in its electric evolution.